Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup 1st semi-final, Manchester Weather LIVE Updates: Rain to play spoilsport again

Play was called off due to continuous rain on Tuesday and it will now be completed on Wednesday. The game will resume where it was stopped on Tuesday but signs are ominous for today as well. Rain threatens to play spoilsport again as the gloomyness in Manchester continues to keep everyone waiting for some action at Old Trafford. Follow live weather updates from Manchester and live scenes as we continue to build up to the game in its first-ever reserve day ever.

10.30 IST: Manchester met office's prediction for the day:

Largely cloudy with showery rain in places today.

Day:

Skies will be on the cloudy side for many today with outbreaks of rain at time, mainly in the north. Generally drier to the south with some brighter spells possible this afternoon. Feeling warm and humid, particularly in brighter spells. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Night:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading in tonight. The rain could be heavy at times, particularly over higher ground. Feeling warm and muggy overnight. Minimum temperature of 14 °C.

10.00 IST: If New Zealand does not get bat again, India's revised target in:

46 overs will be 237

40 overs will be 223

35 overs will be 209

30 overs will be 192

25 overs will be 172

20 overs will be 148

09.18 IST: Current forecast for the rest of the day



Image Source : ACCUWEATHER.COM GRAB Weather update for the rest of the day in Manchester



According to reports, the weather forecast for Wednesday also does not look very promising.

"Skies will often be cloudy through Wednesday, with further heavy showers at times. Some brighter interludes are possible between the showers though."