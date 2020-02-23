1st Test: VVS Laxman slams Virat Kohli's 'defensive' tactics during New Zealand innings

Image Source : AP VVS Laxman slams Virat Kohli's 'defensive' tactics during New Zealand innings

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was unhappy with Virat Kohli's tactics during the first session of the third day's play and said that it could cost India the match going forward. Laxman was unhappy with how India let New Zealand off the hook and allowed them to score way more than they should have.

India got two early wickets on day three of the first Test in Wellington and looked set to bowl New Zealand out under a lead of 100 but Colin de Grandhomme, debutant Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult smacked the Indian bowler's around and took the hosts lead to 183 and Laxman feels that India will be ruing the fact later on.

"After getting Tim Southee’s wicket, India let off New Zealand, at one stage it seemed they would not get even 100 runs lead but the partnership between Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme got them to 183 runs lead. India will be ruing the fact - they were very defensive, tactics used by Virat Kohli were not right, especially when the second new ball was in operation," Laxman said.

The 45-year-old was also critical of Kohli's field placements and said Kohli missed a trick with the second new ball.

"I feel that the field settings by Virat Kohli was not right for the situation, especially with the new ball. Because when you are playing in overseas conditions, the new ball has a massive impact. In four overs he brought on Ravichandran Ashwin, I mean you have 3 quality fast bowlers you expect them to bowl at the tail. Virat Kohli missed a trick and this can cost India the Test match," he went on to add.

India once again failed to wrap up the tail and ended up giving 123 runs for the last three wickets and that propelled New Zealand's lead past 180.

India also struggled to get off to a good start on Sunday and failed to forge partnerships to take themselves to a strong position and ended the day by trailing New Zealand by 39 runs and six wickets in hand.