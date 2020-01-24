India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah survives injury scare during last over of NZ innings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah twisted his ankle in the last over of the New Zealand innings but carried on bowling with pain.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah twisted his ankle while bowling in the last over the New Zealand innings as the visitors posted a mammoth total of 203/5 from their quota of 20 overs after being asked to bat first by India captain Virat Kohli at Eden Park, Auckland.

Bumrah twisted his ankle on the second ball of the over on his follow through and went down immidiately. He was attended by the Team India pysios and other players gathered around him as it looked serious enough to rule him out of the last three remaining deliveries. However, he carried on and gave 6 runs away in the remaining four balls as New Zealand finished on 203.

Bumrah finished with figures of 1/31 from his four overs and managed to limit some of the damage caused by the Kiwi batsmen early on.

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro gave the hosts a solid start and the middle-order carried on the good work to post a challenging total on a small ground.

Munro (59), Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (54*) scored fifties for the Black Caps as the bowler's struggled to put a leash on the scoring.

India used six bowlers and each one of them got a wikcet barring Mohammed Shami.

India need 204 runs to win the first T20I and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.