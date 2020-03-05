ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India vs England: Match abandoned due to rain, India reach maiden final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India vs England: Rain delays toss at SCG

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India vs England Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IND vs ENG 1st semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup live from the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. The Indian team, who have been undefeated so far in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, will face a daunting task against England when they take on 2009 champions in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. England have been India's biggest nemesis in T20 World Cups. The Women in Blue lost the 2009 group stage match to England by 10 wickets; did not get a chance to play in 2010 due to different pools but India lost that semi-final against Aussies; lost 2012 group stage against England by 9 wickets; 2014 group stage match by 5 wickets; and the last edition of 2018 was even more hurting for Team India as England defeated them by 8 wickets in the semi-final stage. Follow all the live score of IND vs ENG and live 1st semi-final updates of the India vs England semi-final here at indiatvnews.com [When and where to watch 1st semi-final live]

INDIA VS ENGLAND, WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 1ST SEMI-FINAL: MATCH ABANDONED

10.40 IST: THE MATCH IS CALLED OFF!

☔ MATCH ABANDONED ☔



For the first time in their history, India have qualified for the Women's #T20WorldCup final 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/88DHzqTbnK — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

09.50 IST: It continues to rain in Sydney and the forecast for the next few hours isn't that great either.



Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rain continues in Sydney ​



09.20 IST: The English camp isn't quite thrilled about the rain today.



Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rain continues to lash down at the SCG on Thursday ​



09.10 IST: Cut-off time for toss is 16:36 local, 11:06 IST and for game to start is 16:51 local, 11:21 IST.​



09.05 IST: A minimum of 10-overs-a-side is needed according to the new regulations to have a shortened game. If not, India will make the semi-finals for finishing above England in the points table.​



09.00 IST: It is raining at the SCG right now and toss has been delayed for now.





☔ India v England weather update



To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.



We will keep you updated as the day progresses.#INDvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MVUfMBcuC4 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

Firm title contenders after a sensational unbeaten run in the group stages, India will have to ensure a solid all-round performance to get the better of formidable England in the semifinals of the ICC women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday. India have been the best side so far and they would be seeking their maiden final appearance in the showpiece's history with a win over England on Thursday. In the earlier seven editions, India have never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances.