India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup Weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Sydney semifinal clash?

Following a rampaging run in the group stages, where they won all the four matches including that against the defending champions Australia, India reached the semifinal for the second successive edition. But will face familiar rival England in the penultimate stage of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in a repeat of their 2018 tie at the same stage.

India defeated Australia before thrashing New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to qualify for the semis and finished with eight points. They were, in fact, the only unbeaten team in the group stages, just like in 2018.

However, in the semifinal, they will have to defy history in a bid to make their maiden World T20 final appearance. England have never lost a match against India in World T20 winning all the five games including their 2018 semifinal tie. India will hence hope that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana fire in the crucial game after running cold in their four games.

But as the two teams prepare for the semifinal clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, rain threat looms large with the possibility of even a washout.

Accuweather prediction reveals that there will be 60 per cent precipitation and rain will be 2.3 mm during 3 pm local time, the scheduled time for the India-England semifinal clash. And the rain forecast remains strong throughout the entire duration.

Image Source : ACCUWEATHER GRAB Sydney's weather prediction by Accuweather

There are however fewer chances of rain from 7 pm onwards, the scheduled time for the second semifinal clash between Australia and South Africa.

ICC have turned down Cricket Australia's request for a reserve day for the semifinal. And as per ICC rules, in case of a washout, team finishing beat in their respective groups will progress to the final. This implies, India and South Africa will progress to the final.