Rohit Sharma reveals what was going on in his mind after 3 consecutive sixes

Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma reveals what was going in his mind after 3 consecutive sixes

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma was on a roll on Thursday, smashing sixes for fun as India crushed Bangladesh by 8 wickets to level the three-match series 1-1 in Rajkot. Rohit hit a 43-ball 85, which included six boundaries and sixes each. In the 10th over of the innings, he slammed Mosaddek Hossain of three consecutive sixes before missing out on the fourth ball and speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal, he revealed what he was thinking after the first three balls of the over.

In an interview-based on 'Chahal TV' conducted by Yuzvendra Chahal for the BCCI's official website, Rohit said that he was thinking of hitting six sixes.

"I wanted to go for the six sixes in an over but when I missed the fourth one, I thought that I'll take singles in the next two balls. I knew it was an off-spinner, the ball was wet and it won't grip and turn. So, I wanted to stand and hit them from the crease," Rohit said when asked if he wanted to hit all the balls for sixes after the first three maximums.

Rohit also said that good timing, and not big muscles, is what is essential to hitting the kind of massive sixes that he strikes.

"You don't need muscles to hit sixes, even you (Chahal) can hit them," the stand-in skipper told Chahal, who broke into a chuckle at the suggestion.

"In any case, sixes are not just about power but also timing, head should be still, the position should be good. All this will ensure that you hit sixes," he explained.

Sharma's knock on Thursday night was studded with half a dozen maximums, including three consecutive in the 10th over.

Asked whether he was targetting six consecutive sixes, Sharma said, "I was keen but once I missed the fourth I thought I will take singles. I was trying to hit without moving."

Sharma also stressed on the need for one batsman to hold the innings like he did here.

"It was important for someone to play long because when one batsman plays for long, then he can take the team home. I am happy with myself and more importantly with the team," he said.

"We were under a bit of pressure because we had lost the first match but we did everything that was required. Obviously we can always do better," he added.

The series-deciding third and final match will be played on Sunday in Nagpur, followed by a two-Test assignment, the last of which will be the two teams' first-ever Day/Night clash.

(With inputs from PTI)