Kolkata you have been amazing: Virat Kohli after India's maiden pink-ball Test win

Image Source : AP India's captain Virat Kohli applauds as he leads his team in a victory lap after winning the second match and test series against Bangladesh in Kolkata

Finally, it is all over! With much anticipation, Indian cricket team welcomed the day-night format of Test cricket, tasted the pink ball and registered a win as well defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata on Sunday. And after the game, Indian skipper Virat Kohli thanked the "amazing" Kolkata crowd who flocked in large numbers all through the three days to watch the new format of Test cricket in the pink ball.

Over 40,000 people visited the iconic Eden Gardens on each day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh making the format a hit in India as well. And Kohli thanked the Kolkata crowd for making it a success while also praising his men for their yet another impressive show.

"Kolkata you have been amazing. Terrific display by the lads. Let's keep the momentum going," tweeted Kohli after winning the second Test in Kolkata.

The win was India's fourth successive innings victory and seventh straight Test win -- both of which is a record in itself. The win also helped India wrap up the series with a 2-0 win and subsequently extend their lead atop to 360 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

"Amazing (crowd). The numbers have only gotten better. I think yesterday was even more than Day 1 and we didn't expect so many people would turn up today especially us having chance of finishing the game very early, but still to see so many people witnessing an Indian win in the stadium is special and I think it sets a great example and also reiterates the point I made about Test centres (smiles)... it's a good step forward in that regard," Kohli had said in the post-match presentation.

India's next Test series will be against New Zealand in February 2020 comprising of two Test matches.