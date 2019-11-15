India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli equals Kapil Dev in unwanted list; trails MS Dhoni by 2

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli equals Kapil Dev in unwanted list; trails MS Dhoni by 2

Virat Kohli's return to international cricket didn't go well. The Indian captain fell for a silver duck as he was out to Abu Jayed on the second ball he faced in his innings on Friday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Kohli's return to the pavilion marked the second early wicket of the day for Bangladesh, who on their part, were bowled out for a paltry 150 after deciding to bat first.

Kohli, who was facing just the second ball of his innings, failed to make contact with the ball, which jagged back in and hit him on the pads. The umpire ruled him not out but after a brief consultancy and insistence from Liton Das, Mominul Haque went for the review and ball-tracking showed that despite pitching way outside off and being a bit high, it was hitting the middle and leg and Kohli had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. This was Jayed's third wicket of the innings as he continued to impress.

But, with the duck, Kohi joined an unwanted list of Indian captains.

This was the sixth time he was out for a duck and third in 11 innings. Kohli now has six ducks as captain and joined Kapil Dev in the list. Ahead of him are Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (7) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (8).

This was also the third time Kohli was out for a duck at home. Before Jayed, Mitchell Starc got him out at Pune in 2016/17 and Suranga Lakmal in 2017/18 at Kolkata.



He has never been out on a duck more than twice in a year. Kohli has already made two ducks in 2019 and prior to this, he fell for ducks twice in the calendar years -- 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Before this, a fifty and a double century against South Africa in the three-match Test series, which India won 3-0.