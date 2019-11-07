Rajkot weather forecast update: Rain subsides ahead of India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I

Image Source : PTI Rain threat looms large over India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I

India's chance to level the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and ultimately could in jeopardy as a there is currently a deep depression in the east-central and adjoining northeast areas of the Arabian Sea. Earlier, cyclone 'Maha' was predicted to have its landfall in Gujarat on Thursday with the Rajkot T20I between India and Bangladesh being affected by rain and thunderstorms.

However, if fresh predictions released by the India Meteorological Department are to be believed, then Maha will be weakened into a deep depression will become a depression by evening. Much of the earlier cyclone warnings have been withdrawn by the met department. But, rain could still play a huge role in the game with heavy showers lashing on the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday evening and predictions for some more for the first of Thursday.

But, later in the evening, it is predicted that showers should die down in the evening and cloudy skies will treat the players when they arrive. The SCA Stadium has a good drainage stadium but continuous rain throughout Thursday could force a delayed start to begin with.

India currently trail the three-match series 1-0 after their loss to Bangladesh on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets in Delhi to hand them their first defeat at the hand of the Bangla Tigers in the shortest format of the game.

Slow batting and lacklustre bowling cost Rohit Sharma's men the game but the stand-in skipper hinted at no changes whatsoever in the batting department for the second T20I in Rajkot.

The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.