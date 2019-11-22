Day-Night Test: Wriddhiman Saha marks homecoming with flying catch

Image Source : AP Wriddhiman Saha

If Rohit Sharma's catch was a worldie, Wriddhiman Saha's grab was out of the world as the Indian pacers continued to run riot at the Eden Gardens with the pink ball. In the first-ever Day-Night Test in India, the fielders have shown no signs of goofing up despite the extra movement as Rohit and Saha pulled off two of the best catches one can ever see behind the stumps.

Saha dived to his right and plucked the ball from the ground almost to end Mahmudullah's stay at the crease as Bangladesh continued to crumble under pressure from the Indian pacers.

Ishant Sharma bowled it on a length outside off and Mahmudullah looks to defend it but the ball took the outside edge and went towards first slip. Saha dived to his right and plucked it out of thin air with just one hand to amuse Virat Kohli, who was standing at first slip.

This is not the first time since his return that Saha has shown his superhuman reach. During the South Africa series, when he returned into the playing XI after a year-long absence, he pulled off two stunners one on his left and one on his right to justify the team management's decision to play him ahead of Rishabh Pant.

But on Friday, it was not Saha, who set the tone with some fine fielding. Before the Bengal keeper, it was Rohit, who took one away from Kohli's hands with a one-handed catch of his own.

The 32-year-old, who was standing at second slip, flew to his right to take a sensational catch and end Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque's stay at the crease.

It was a good length ball around off, shaping away at the last moment around the corridor of uncertainty. Mominul looked to defend but got a thick outside edge. It went to the right of second slip and Rohit dived to his right and took a superb one-handed catch to send everyone into a frenzy at the Gardens.

Earlier, Bangladesh had decided to bat first after winning the toss.