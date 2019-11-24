Day-Night Test: Virat Kohli surpasses Allan Border, pacers register best ever wickets tally at home

Image Source : AP India's captain Virat Kohli leads his team in a victory lap after winning the second match and test series against Bangladesh in Kolkata

45 minutes were all India required to end Bangladesh's struggle at the crease. The visitors required 89 runs to close in India's massive first-innings total of 347 for nine. But all they lost their remaining three for just 43 while Mahmudullah still stayed retired hurt. Umesh Yadav picked the final wicket dismissing Al-Amin Hossain as India recorded their fourth successive innings win and wrap up yet another whitewash at home. Hence, in their debut appearance against the pink ball in the day-night format, India continued their dominance in Tests to register a win by an innings and 46 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Here are all the key stats from day 3 of the day-night Test...

4 With the win in Kolkata, India became the first team to register four successive innings win - two in the South Africa series (by innings & 137 runs, Pune and by innings & 202 runs, Ranchi) and two against Bangladesh (by innings & 130 runs, Indore and innings & 46 runs, Kolkata).

968 balls In terms of deliveries, the Kolkata match is now the shortest Test match hosted in India with a result. The previous shortest was 1028 balls bowled in the one-off Test series against Afghanistan in 2018 in Bengaluru.

33 Kohli now stands fifth on the list of most wins by a Test captain. He surpassed Allan Borders tally of 32 and stands behind Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), Steve Waugh (41), and Clive Llyod (36).

11 Kohli stands joint-fourth alongside Lloyd, Stephen Fleming, and Andrew Strauss with 11 wins in Tests by an innings. He stands behind Graeme Smith's tally of 22 followed by Waugh (14) and Peter May (12).

7 The win in Kolkata is also India's seventh straight win in Test cricket 0- their longest ever winning streak surpassing their previous tally of six achieved under MS Dhoni.

19 wickets The pace combination of Ishant Sharma, Umesh and Mohammed Shami picked 19 wickets between themselves which is the most by Indian pacers in a Test match at home. The trio surpassed the previous record of 17 wickets which India had picked against Sri Lanka in 2017/18 series. It is also the joint second-most number of wickets picked by Indian pacers in a Test match. They now stand behind the tally of 20 they managed against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018.

2 This is the second instance of two pacers finishing a home Test match with a fifer apiece. Kapil Dev and Madan Lal had achieved the feat back in 1981/82 season in the match against England in Mumbai.

2 This is also the second instance where the spinners went wicketless in a Test match at home - the previous instance being India versus Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2017/18 season.