IND vs BAN: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes third Indian to reach milestone of 50 T20I wickets

Image Source : BCCI Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become the third bowler from his nation to reach the milestone of 50 T20I wickets. He reached the milestone in the 17th over by dismissing Mahmudullah in the third and final T20I match against Bangladesh at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

Chahal has been India's best bowler in the series. Despite an impressive bowling performance in the opener in New Delhi and single-handedly putting pressure on Bangladeshi batters, Chahal's figures read 1/24 in his four-overs quota. He finished 2/28 in the second T20I in Rajkot. And with his fourth dismissal in the series, Chahal has reached the milestone of 50 T20I wickets.

He is the third Indian to achieve the feat and 32nd overall. Ravichandran Ashwin stands atop in India's list with 52 wickets in 46 innings, followed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah with 51 wickets in 42 innings. Chahal achieved the feat in his 33rd innings.

Riding on two impressive half-centuries - from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer - India amassed 174 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. While Rahul carved out 52 runs off 35 balls laced with seven boundaries, Iyer blazed away to his maiden T20I fifty en route to scoring 62 off 33 laced with three boundaries and five sixes. Manish Pandey added the finishing touches with his 13-ball 22. Shafiul Islam and Soumya Sarkar picked two wickets each for Bangladesh. While pacer was responsible for dismissing the two openers, Sarkar got rid of Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the same over.