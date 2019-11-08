IND vs BAN: Virender Sehwag in awe of Rohit Sharma's scoring rate, says even Virat Kohli hasn't matched it

Image Source : AP India's captain Rohit Sharma runs during the second Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Rajkot, India, Thursday

Rohit Sharma has been on a roll in recent times and if his Man of the Match-winning effort against the visitors in the second T20I in Rajkot wasn't enough, former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that Rohit's scoring rate is unmatchable and even regular skipper Virat Kohli can't show such consistency when it comes to scoring at the pace at which Rohit scores.

"Hitting 3-4 sixes in an over or scoring 80-90 runs off 45 balls is an art that I haven't even seen (Virat) Kohli pull off as regularly as Rohit (Sharma)," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"Sachin used to tell others if I can do something on the field, why can't you? But he never understood that there's only one God and the sort of things God can do, no one else can."

Chasing 154, Rohit -- who was playing his 100th T20I -- smashed 85 runs and helped the team cross the line with more than four overs to spare at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

During his 43-ball knock, the 32-year-hit 6 fours and 6 monster sixes and brought the Rajkot crowd to its feet.

Rohit appeared on Chahal TV, hosted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, after the game and revealed the mantra for hitting sixes.

"When I hit three consecutive sixes, I tried to go for six maximums. But when I missed the fourth one, I decided I will take singles," said Rohit while speaking about his three consecutive sixes which he hit against off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

"You don't need huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six," he added.