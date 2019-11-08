India vs Bangladesh: Shikhar Dhawan, Krunal Pandya pose with fans after Rajkot win. Watch

Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan, Krunal Pandya pose with fans after Rajkot win. Watch

India came back strong in Rajkot after losing the first T20I of the three-match series in Delhi on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front as India demolished Bangladesh by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1 and go into the series decider in Nagpur with a chance of taking the series 2-1. Following a lacklustre show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the team stepped their game up at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium to record a resounding win.

Fans turned up in big numbers for the game despite worries about cyclone Maha and the consequences and they were not disappointed by the Indian team. Following the victory, Shikhar Dhawan posted a video along with Krunal Pandya, where he can be seen giving thumbs up to the fans from a balcony, who were all waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

"All happy faces after a good game. Thank you for all the support. Kudos to @ImRo45 [Rohit Sharma] for his great knock," Dhawan posted.

All happy faces after a good game. 🇮🇳 Thank you for all the support. 🤗 Kudos to @ImRo45 for his great knock. 😎 @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/cbyMDJPLBK — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 7, 2019

India rode on a brilliant knock from Rohit, who slammed 85 off just 43 balls to take India home in their 154-run chase. The Hitman, who was playing his 100th T20I, smashed six fours and maximums each to entertain the crowd in Rajkot.

Following the game, Rohit said that he just wanted to tonk the ball because the conditions were great for batting.,

"All these years, I've just tried to do my best with the bat in hand. I knew conditions were perfect. So all I wanted to do was stay still and "tonk" the ball. The year 2019 has been very good so far. Just want to finish it off on a good note," said Rohit, who was also the 'Man of the Match'.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar did a good job with the ball to restrict the visitors for a modest 153/6 from their 20 overs.

The third and final ODI will be played in Nagpur on Sunday.