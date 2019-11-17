Sunday, November 17, 2019
     
Virat Kohli meets special fan after victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli met a special fan following a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore.

November 17, 2019 7:59 IST
India cruised to an emphatic win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore. The pacers shined on the third day of the game to wrap up the visitors' innings at 213, securing an innings-and-130-run victory. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin took three.

After the win, the Indian skipper took time out to meet a specially-abled girl named Pooja Sharma at the Holkar Stadium.

She suffers from a unique disease in which her bones break easily, but heal themselves within 24-48 hours. Due to her physical condition, she studies at home and has completed a basic-level computer course. She is 24.

India's win against Bangladesh was their sixth successive victory in the longest format of the game. The streak began against West Indies in August, following the home series against South Africa.

Virat Kohli equalled Allan Border's numbers (34) to become joint-fifth among captains with most wins in Test cricket. Graeme Smith of South Africa currently holds the record, with 53 wins in 109 Tests.

India will take on Bangladesh in the second Test in Eden Gardens on November 22. This will be the country's first-ever day/night Test.

