India vs Bangladesh: Ravichandran Ashwin joins Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh in elite list

Image Source : AP Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the third Indian bowler to achieve the remarkable feat, alongside Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin added another feather to his cap as he became the only third bowler from the country to take 250 wickets at home. He dismissed Bangladesh's Mominul Haque in the 38th over of the match for his 250th Test dismissal in India. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the only Indian bowlers to have achieved the feat so far. While Kumble has taken 350 wickets in India, Harbhajan has 265.

Overall, Ashwin is the fourth-highest wicket-taker from the country. Kumble tops the table with 619 wickets, followed by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan (417).

Ashwin is one of the frontline bowlers for India, especially in home conditions. Along with spin twin Ravindra Jadeja and a fearsome pace-attack comprising of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, he played a key role in India's 3-0 whitewash of South Africa in October.

India are currently taking on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore. Winning the toss, Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque opted to bat, but Indian bowlers took an early edge in the first session as they dismissed both the openers within the first ten overs of the innings.

Following a two-year ban (with an year's suspension), Shakib Al Hasan is out of the series, while Tamim Iqbal sits on the sidelines with injury.

India made a remarkable comeback in the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this month, as they emerged 2-1 victors in the three-match series.