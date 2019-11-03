India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Need to learn from mistakes, says Rohit Sharma

Image Source : BCCI After a 7-wicket loss in the first T20I, Rohit Sharma insisted that the side needs to learn from its mistakes.

Bangladesh defeated India in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mushfiqur Rahim scored a match-winning unbeaten 60 to steer the visitors to their first-ever T20I victory over India. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, reacted to the side's stunning loss in the game, stating that the team will learn from their mistakes.

"Not to take any credit away from Bangladesh. Those crucial breakthroughs when we were batting. It was a defendable total but we made mistakes on the field. I think it was a mistake from our side [missing out on the reviews] but these are the learnings," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Rohit then explained the DRS calls -- (one off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling), which he didn't take on Pant's insistence. The TV replays later showed that Mushfoiqur would have been out. The second one which they took was a caught behind off Soumya Sarkar, when there was no edge and India lost a DRS.

"The first ball he (Mushfiqur) played on the back-foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front-foot. But we forgot how short he is. We weren't up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score," the skipper assessed.

The Mumbai batsman, however, had praise for Yuzvendra Chahal, who made a comeback into the side in the shortest format of the game. Chahal was not in the squad for the home series against South Africa last month.

The leg-spinner took two wickets in his first two overs, conceding only two runs. He eventually ended with conceding 24 runs in four overs.

"We posted a decent target but we were lacking on the field. I think we always wanted Chahal to get back into this format but we know how crucial he is to this team moving forward and he showed how important he can be in middle overs even when batsmen are set. He is so confident," Rohit said.

Rohit was dismissed on 9 as India's first wicket in the first innings, but he went past teammate and first-team captain Virat Kohli for most runs by a batsman in the shortest format of the game.

The sides will return to action for the second T20I in Rajkot on November 7.