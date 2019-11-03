India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: DRS woes continue as Mushfiqur Rahim survives on three occasions

Image Source : AP Mushfiqur Rahim survived on three occasions throughout his innings as he led Bangladesh to victory in the first T20I.

Bangladesh defeated India in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mushfiqur Rahman singlehandedly fired Bangladesh to their maiden T20 win over India with an unbeaten 60. However, he survived on three different occasions throughout the game - twice in a single over!

Twice, Mushfiqur Rahim should've been out leg-before-wicket, and twice, the umpire gave him not out. There was an option for DRS (Decision Review System), but the team decided to not opt for it.

Instead, Rohit, in consultation with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, opted for DRS on what looked like a caught-behind, but it turned out that Soumya Sarkar hadn't nicked the ball at all.

It was the 10th over of the match where India went with the DRS call on three occasions. In two consecutive deliveries, Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Mushfiqur Rahim on his pads. Chahal was confident in his appeal but didn't pursue Rohit enough for a DRS, and even Rishabh Pant failed to realise that the ball had actually pitched in line and would go on to hit the stumps.

Rohit, in the post-match conference, explained the DRS calls which he didn't take on Pant's insistence. The TV replays later showed that Mushfoiqur would have been out. The second one which they took was a caught behind off Soumya Sarkar, when there was no edge and India lost a DRS.

"The first ball he (Mushfiqur) played on the back-foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front-foot. But we forgot how short he is. We weren't up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score," the skipper assessed.

On the third occasion, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman was dropped on 38 in the 18th over of the match. Krunal Pandya dropped the player on the midwicket boundary. Rahim eventually hit four successive fours off Khaleel Ahmed to seal the game for Bangladesh.