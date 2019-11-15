India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score: India eye big lead against timid Bangladesh

Image Source : AP India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: Day 2 updates from Indore

INDIA VS BANGLADESH, 1ST TEST, DAY 2: LIVE CRICKET SCORE

IND vs BAN, 1st TEST, DAY 2: INDIA 86/1 (26 overs) VS BANGLADESH (150) VS INDIA IN INDORE. MAYANK 37*, Pujara 43*

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh live from the Holkar Stadium in New Delhi. What a performance from the Indians. India will look to further strengthen their grip on this match while Bangladesh will hope that a new day brings a change in their fortune. They would look to fight back and present a better challenge. The only thing that did not go their way was the toss. Apart from that they have been on top of Bangladesh in each and every department and trail the visitors by just 64 runs after bowling them out for just 150 runs. Follow all the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN 1st Test from Indore here at IndiaTV.

09.30 IST: We are underway! Mayank Agarwal to take strike for India, Ebadat Hossain to begin for Bangladesh.



09.15 IST: PITCH REPORT: It will be a good pitch to bat on and with enough time in the game, India will aim to press home the advantage given to them by their bowlers.



