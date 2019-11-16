IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with most innings win as Indian skipper

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Saturday eclipsed MS Dhoni yet another record in Test cricket with India's massive win against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India won by an innings and 130 runs on the third evening of the opener of the two-match Test series and with the victory, the hosts did not just continue with their unprecedented run in the format, for Kohli, it was a record-breaking win.

The innings victory was India's tenth under the captaincy of Kohli -- the most under any Indian captain surpassing the previous record of nine achieved by Dhoni. Mohammad Azharuddin stands third on the list with eight such wins, followed by Sourav Ganguly with seven.

Three out of those nine happened in India's last three Tests at home -- by an innings and 137 runs in Pune against South Africa and by an innings and 202 runs in Ranchi against the same opposition while the final win coming in Indore. India achieved this unique feat of a hat-trick of innings victories - in 1992/93 season and in 1993/94 season.

The victory also extended India's record to six consecutive Test match wins since their Antigua win against West Indies -- the joint most for the nation in succession in the format. India achieved this last under the captaincy of Dhoni in 2013 -- four wins against Australia and two against West Indies.

Kohli has also equalled Allan Border's record of 32 Test wins as captain. But while Kohli's 32 victories came in 52 matches, Border had achieved the same in 93 Tests. Kohli now stands fifth in the all-time list.

"I don't really know what to say. Clinical performances all around. The team is playing really well. I can't say something which people are not seeing on TV. Fast bowlers are at the top of their game. It's a dream bowling combination for any skipper. Even the slip fielders are ready as they know the ball can come any over. The numbers and the records are there to see. Our focus is to take the Indian cricketer higher and higher," said Kohli at the post-match presentation