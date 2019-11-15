IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal surpasses Don Bradman with second career double century in Indore

Image Source : AP India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, watches as batting partner Mayank Agarwal, right, gestures towards the pavilion after scoring a double century during the second day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal carried his impressive form in 2019 at home to score his second career double-century in a space of just 44 days. Having weathered the early storm alongside Ajinkya Rahane with a solid 190-run partnership, Mayank continued through to score his second double ton before notching up his highest individual score of 243 off 330 deliveries with 28 boundaries and eight sixes. While his knock helped India finish with a massive 493 for six, it also helped him register a few records, including overhauling Sir Don Bradman.

12 Mayank took just 12 innings and 44 days to score his second career double century. The last or his first was scored in Visakhapatnam against South Africa on October 2. He is now the second quickest to his career double-century surpassing Bradman, but stands behind former cricketer Vinod Kambli (5 innings).

243 Mayank's knock is now the second-highest individual score in India versus Bangladesh Test rivalry after Sachin Tendulkar's 248* in 2005/06 series.

8 sixes were struck by Mayank in his entire knock, the joint-most by an Indian batsman along with Navjot Sidhu who had achieved the same during his knock of 124 against Sri Lanka in Lucknow in 1994. Mayank is also the second Indian batsman to score a six to reach his double century after Rohit.

740 runs Mayank's unbeaten knock of 246 runs at the end of day 2 of the opening Test took his tally of runs to 740 in 2019. It is now the second most in the year after Steve Smith's tally of 774 in four matches at 110.57. Well, it seems all likely that Mayank will emerge as the highest run-getter in Tests for 2019 at the end of this series.

3 With Mayank’s impressive knock on Friday, this is the first instance that Indian openers have scored three double centuries in a home season, overhauling their tally of two in 1955/56 season and 2007/08. Mayank scored twice while Rohit scored the other. This is also the second instance that Indian openers have scored six centuries in a home season - three each from Rohit and Mayank. It was back in 2009/10 season that India had first achieved this feat - Virender Sehwag (4) and Gautam Gambhir (2).

1 This is the first time ever in Test cricket history of individual 200s for a team in four consecutive Tests. - Mayank (215, Vizag), Kohli (254*, Pune), Rohit (212, Ranchi), and Mayank (243, Indore).