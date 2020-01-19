WATCH: Virat Kohli plucks a stunner to end Marnus Labuschagne's gritty knock in 3rd ODI

Image Source : BCCI GRAB Virat Kohli plucks a stunner

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday plucked a stunner to dismiss the valiant Marnus Labuschagne and bring India back into the game after a long century stand for the fourth wicket.

It was a quickish delivery around off from Ravindra Jadeja and Labushagne went inside out to execute the shot, but his efforts were undone by the slowness of the pitch. The went uppishly towards cover and Kohli made a full-length dive to grab the ball with both hands. M Chinnaswamy soon came back to life after the century stand between Steve Smith and Labuschagne troubled India through the major part of the innings. Kohli immediately turned around and put his fingers on his lips.

Australia made a poor start with David Warner departing for three while Aussie skipper Aaron Finch was left unfortunate with a run-out mishap. Australia were on 46 for two in just nine overs. But Smith and Labuschagne put Australia back in the game with a valiant 127-run partnership en route which the former skipper scored his century while the youngster notched up his maiden fifty in the format. But India bounced back with back-to-back dismissals in the 32nd over by Ravindra Jadeja - Smith and Mitchell Starc - hence exposing Australia's feeble middle-order lineup.