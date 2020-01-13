India vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli stands one century away from scripting six big records

Image Source : BCCI Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli stands a century away from scripting as many as six huge records in world cricket, four of which include equalling a world record and one will be registering a new world record. And Kohli will have the opportunity at these records in the impending three-game ODI series between India and Australia starting January 14 onwards in Mumbai.

All he needs is one century and here are the records he will manage to script...

22 Kohli will stand alongside Australia's Ricky Ponting at the top of most ODI centuries by a captain. He presently stands second with 21 centuries, eight ahead of third-placed AB de Villiers. 11 runs more than the century and Kohli will become the fastest to 5000 runs in ODIs as a skipper. He presently has 4889 runs in 83 matches. Ponting had reached the mark in his 164th ODI game as a captain.

20 Kohli will join his idol Sachin Tendulkar atop in the list of most centuries by a player at home. The century will also take him past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (4724) to make him the fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs at home. He presently stands fifth with 4682 runs in 129 innings.

10 Kohli will join Ponting in the top of the table of most ODI centuries by a captain at home. He presently stands five ahead of De Villiers at three.

9 Kohli will join Sachin to have the joint-highest number of centuries against a single opponent in ODIs. Rohit Sharma has seven centuries against Australia and stands third on the list.

71 Kohli will have the joint-most number of international centuries along with Ponting, standing only behind Sachin with a century of centuries.

42 Kohli will have a shot a scripting world record by surpassing Ponting's tally of 41 to become the captain with most international centuries.

The series begins from January 14 onwards at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. And Kohli heads into the series after capping of another incredible year and a record-breaking decade.