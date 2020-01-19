IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma goes past Jayasuriya with 29th ton, becomes 2nd-fastest after Kohli

Image Source : BCCI.TV File image of Rohit Sharma

After scores of 10 and 42 in the three-game series against Australia, Indian opener Rohit Sharma bounced back in style to make the most of the batting conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday as he notched up his 29th career century in one-day international cricket. And with the triple-figure mark, he registered a few more records which includes joining Virat Kohli in a list while surpassing Sri Lankan batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya in the elite century list in ODIs.

Rohit now stands fourth in the all-time list of most centuries in ODIs, as he surpassed Jayasuriya's tally of 28. He now only stands behind Sachin Tendulkar (49), Kohli (43) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (30). He also became the second-quickest to the mark having scored his 29th century in his 217th innings in the format. Only Kohli got to the mark faster than him - 185 innings. Sachin stands third in the list having notched up 29th century in his 265th innings.

Rohit also joined Sachin and Kohli in the list of most centuries against a single opponent in one-dayers. Rohit now has eight centuries against Australia and stands joint-second along with Kohli while Sachin has nine against the Aussies. However, while Kohli has eight-plus centuries against three nations (Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka), Sachin features on the list twice (against Australia and Sri Lanka).

En route to the mark, Rohit also overhauled Ponting's run tally of 2164 runs in India-Australia contests in ODIs to stand second in the list, only after Sachin who amassed 3077 runs in 70 innings.

Meanwhile, Rohit made a stellar start to his innings on Sunday in Bengaluru, where he had also scored a double century against the Aussies in 2013, scoring 41 runs off India's 61 in the first powerplay before carrying the momentum to score the century in his 110th delivery. India lost only one wicket midway through his knock - KL Rahul - but stayed strong throughout in the chase to 287.