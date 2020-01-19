Would like to see video proof: ICC trolls fan who claims 'I can bowl like Bumrah'

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC ICC trolls fan at M Chinnaswamy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday trolled a fan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru who held a placard claiming that he can bowl like Jasprit Bumrah. It was during the third and final ODI match between India and Australia.

ICC did not believe the fan's claims and tweeted: "We'd like to see video proof".

Talking about the game, Australia started on a poor note, losing their premier openers inside the first powerplay. While David Warner departed for just 3, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch was left unfortunate over a run-out mishap. Australia were left with 46 runs on the board for the loss of just two wickets in nine overs.

But the pair Steve Smith and his "long-lost brother" Marnus Labuschagne scripted a valiant century-plus partnership to keep Australia in control at M Chinnaswamy. And en route, while Smith scored his half-century, Labuschagne notched up his maiden fifty in the format. However, India bounced back with back-to-back dismissals by Ravindra Jadeja in the 33rd over, hence exposing the feeble Aussie middle order.

Smith continued strong to notch up 131 runs - the third-highest score by a visiting batsman in ODIs in India - but the tail-enders failed to withstand the pressure against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. While the bowler kept Australia quite with his array of yorkers in the slog overs, Shami finished with a four-fer. Australia finished with 286 for nine.