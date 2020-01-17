India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli gives update on Rohit Sharma's shoulder injury

Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma injures himself during 2nd ODI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave an update on Rohit Sharma's shoulder injury which he incurred during fielding in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Rajkot. Kohli feels that Rohit will be back for the final tie in Bengaluru.

"Rohit's left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Rohit had injured his shoulder while making an effort to stop a boundary in the deep. Running in from sweeper cover to stop a boundary from Ashton Agar, Rohit tumbled near the ropes and jammed his shoulder before clutching it in agony. He did stop the boundary but failed to throw it back to the wicketkeeper. He was taken off the field and was attended by the physio and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field. An update on Rohit is expected to be shared after the match.

This was the second injury in the game as Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan was struck hard on his ribcage while batting in the first innings. He decided to carry on and scored 96 runs in India's total of 340 for six but did not field in the second innings. "Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute," a BCCI media release stated.

Talking about the match, India defeated Australia by 36 runs to level the series 1-1 in Rajkot. The top three - Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli - amassed 63 per cent of the total runs while KL Rahul put up a 52-ball 80 to help India post a total of 340 for six. Australia were restricted to 304 in 49.1 overs.

The final game of the series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19.