2nd ODI: KL Rahul completes lightning quick stumping after late flourish with the bat, watch video

Image Source : BCCI KL Rahul completes lightning stumping after late flourish with the bat

KL Rahul's day is getting better and better as he completed a lightning quick stumping behind the stumps following a late flourish with the bat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Rahul, who has been handed the responsibilty of donning the gloves in Rishabh Pant's absence, completed the stumping off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to send Australia captain Aaron Finch packing in the 16th over.

Jadeja tossed the ball up and Finch went for the big heave but there was a hint of turn and he completely missed it and Rahul was quick to dislodge the bails to get India's second wicket. There was a sense of debate regarding Finch's back-leg behind behind the line but in the end, it was ruled out and India had their man.

The 27-year-old added to a fine day with the bat where he smashed 80 off 52 balls after being sent in to bat at No.5. He hit six fours and three sixes as India finished on 340/6 from their 50 overs.

Rahul's exploits with the bat will put Rishabh Pant's place in the squad under the scanner with the wicketkeeper-batsman suffering a concussion during the first ODI at Mumbai.

Earlier, Kohli was of the opinion that Rahul's good form is making things difficult for the team management to leave him out of the team. With both Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul getting runs, the problem of plenty is set to continue for India.