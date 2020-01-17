IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Stunning Agar-Starc relay catch helps Adam Zampa dismiss Virat Kohli for 5th time

Image Source : AP Adam Zampa and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli seemed to be a man on a mission on Friday. Returning to his preferred No.3 position for the second ODI match against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Kohli marshalled his way to his 56th ODI half-century before his crafty innings was ceased by the same man, once again. Adam Zampa got the better of the Indian skipper for the record fifth time in the format, but the credit goes to the stunning relay catch in the deep by Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc.

It was a floated delivery on the stumps and Kohli shifted on his backfoot to loft the delivery straight down the ground and into the orbit. But the ball started descending near the boundary line as Agar made a composed effort to grab it at long-off before lobbing it over to Starc on realising his inability to control his momentum.

With the dismissal, Zampa dismissed Kohli for the fifth time in ODIs. However, he stands joint second in the most dismissals of Kohli in the format along with Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera and New Zealand's Tim Southee. Only West Indies' Ravi Rampaul has dismissed Kohli the most number of times in ODIs - seven.

On Friday, Kohli looked more dominating against the leggie, scoring 25 runs off 22 deliveries with two boundaries and only seven dot balls. Kohli eventually walked back on 78 off 76, laced by six boundaries.