India vs Australia: Virat Kohli one century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's massive home record

Image Source : AP Indian captain Virat Kohli is on the brink of another record ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai.

Indian captain Virat Kohli eyes another record as India takes on Australia in a three-match ODI series from Tuesday. The 31-year-old batsman could equal Sachin Tendulkar's massive home record as both sides meet in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The legendary former Indian batsman has scored 20 centuries in ODIs on home soil throughout his career, and Virat Kohli stands a chance to equal Tendulkar's record at his home ground tomorrow. The Indian captain has scored 19 home centuries so far, and 43 overall.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries in ODI cricket (49).

Virat has drawn comparisons with the Indian great after the former's prolific run-scoring over the past few years. At the end of the previous decade, Virat Kohli ended as the top run-getter in international cricket, becoming the only player to score over 20,000 international runs across the three formats of the game.

In ODIs, the Indian captain has so far scored 11,609 runs, and remains only 130 runs behind former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who is currently the sixth-highest run-getter in the fifty-over format.

Team India had been largely focusing on the shortest format of the game, as the side prepares for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in October/November 2020. The side has only played three ODIs since the end of the 2019 World Cup - all against West Indies.

Australia previously toured India for a five-match ODI series last year, in which they made a remarkable comeback from 0-2 down to clinch the series 3-2. Steve Smith and David Warner return to the side for the tour.