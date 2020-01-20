India vs Australia: Communication with Virat helped me settle, says Shreyas Iyer

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said that communication with Virat Kohli during the third ODI helped him relieve pressure.

India registered a dominating seven-wicket victory against Australia in the third and final ODI to secure a 2-1 series win. The side made a comeback from 0-1 down in the series, having lost the first ODI by 10 wickets. Rohit Sharma slammed a century, while Virat Kohli (89) and Shreyas Iyer (44*) shined in the 287 run-chase for the side.

After the match, Shreyas Iyer, who has had a torrid time on the crease in the first two games, admitted that this was the 'best bowling attack' he played against.

"Obviously I have seen them bowling, but coming and playing against them is different. To be honest, as many matches I have played, they have been the best bowling attack," said Iyer.

Iyer registered scores of 4 and 7 in the first two games of the series. In the final match, he came in at number four at a reasonably favourable situation, with India needing 81 to win from 72 deliveries with 8 wickets in hand.

"Performing against the best bowling attack gives you the satisfaction and confidence that you can go play anywhere. I had decided to stay till the end, take every blow as they decided to attack my body. I had my plans and executed it well," said the 25-year-old Mumbai batsman.

Iyer also revealed that he communicated with Indian captain Virat Kohli during his unbeaten 44-run innings, who helped him get settle.

"They were trying to get into my head and wanted me to go over the top, but I said to myself that I will communicate with Virat and he told me to get set. I know if I am set I can play the big shots. So, the nudging and knocking helped me get into the innings," said the youngster.

While Iyer is likely to keep his place in the batting order, KL Rahul, who opened the innings in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan (due to injury), is expected to assume a new role at number five. Indian captain Virat Kohli hinted that the side is not inclined towards making a change in the combination after it registered resounding victories with an unchanged XI.