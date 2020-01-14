Image Source : AP IMAGE Live Score India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Rohit departs early after Australia opt to bowl

Live Score India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Australia first ODI match live from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Team India is ready for their biggest challenge after the 2019 World Cup and its none other than the mighty Australia. After proving their dominance in T20Is and Test cricket in the past few months, In ODIs Australia might be the opponent who can put a brake on India's winning spree. With skipper Virat Kohli's indication to demote himself to no 4 in batting position, the Indian team is going to play a gamble against Australia by tinkering the top-order by playing the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. The revenge of the defeat in 2019 ODI series, will surely be in Men in Blue's mind but this Aussie side is stronger than the previous one with David Warner and Steve Smith in their ranks. Live Stream India vs Australia | Live Match Scorecard

Live Updates and Cricket Score India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND 45/1 in 10 overs vs AUS

14.16 IST: Cummins to Dhawan, FOUR! Glorious shot from Dhawan as he pushes the ball nicely through the covers for a boundary.

14.13 IST: Kane to Dhawan, FOUR! Short ball and the same result as Dhawan pulls it again for a boundary.

14.11 IST: Kane to Dhawan, FOUR! Short ball and Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for another boundary.

14.07 IST: Starc to Dhawan, FOUR! Stunning Shot as Starc pitches it full and Dhawan jumps on to it as smashes the ball for four.

13.59 IST: Cummins to Dhawan, Huge Appeal from Cummins but the umpire says NOT OUT, Aaron Finch decides to take the DRS but it was pitched outside leg stump.

13.55 IST: Starc to Rahul, FOUR! Good Yorker from Starc but Rahul manages to get the bat on to it to get a boundary.

* KL Rahul replaces Rohit in the middle

13.52 IST: Starc to Rohit, OUT! Loose shot from the Hitman as he was caught by Warner inside the circle. IND 13/1 in 4.3 overs

* Superb over from Cummins as it was the first maiden of the match.

13.44 IST: Starc to Rohit, DOT Ball! Good short ball from Starc to keep Rohit in check.

* Good over from Cummins as only three runs from it and Rohit Sharma also looked a bit uncomfortable against him.

* Pat Cummins from the other end

13.34 IST: Starc to Rohit, FOUR! Stunning shot as Rohit just opens the face of his bat and the ball races away for another boundary.

13.31 IST: Starc to Rohit, FOUR! First ball of the series and boundary, Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary through covers.

13.29 IST: Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings with the ball

13.28 IST: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan out in the middle

13.24 IST: Both teams are out for the national anthem

13.07 IST: Playing XI of both teams are out

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

A look at the Playing XI for #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4bGByoNymu — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

13.03 IST: Marnus Labuschagne to make his ODI debut for Australia.

JUST IN: Marnus Labuschagne to make his ODI debut today against India. He becomes Australian ODI player No.229.#INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2020

13.00 IST: Australia win toss and opt to bowl against India in Mumbai.

Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndia at the Wankhede.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4vhE55kafX — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

12.50 IST: Who will get the chance in the Playing XI KL Rahul or Manish Pandey?

12.00 IST: Only one hour left for the big toss.