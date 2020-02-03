Image Source : AP IMAGE India under Virat Kohli reminds me of Pakistan under Imran Khan: Sanjay Manjrekar

Cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar compared Virat Kohli's captaincy to Imran Khan's leadership for Pakistan cricket team. Team India under Kohli complete historic series whitewash over New Zealand to become the first nation to win 5-0 in a bilateral in a T20I series.

Manjrekar took to Twitter and wrote: India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong."

Imran Khan lead the Pakistan team to various glories under his leadership and won the 1992 World Cup in England. However, under Kohli Team India has still not won any ICC tournament as they lost to Pakistan in 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan and were eliminated by New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. Kohli's next target is to win the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the dominating victory over New Zealand surely gave some boost to their confidence.

The 54-year-old further said the young wicketkeeper batsmen Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, who are going through a rough patch at the big stage to learn from Kohli's abilities to bat with smart mindset.

"Samson & Pant... the next batting brigade of India obviously have the skill & the power game they just need to infuse a small dose of Virat’s batting ‘smarts’( mind) into their game," tweeted Manjrekar.

Meanwhile, after the series-win Kohli said he his proud of his team as it always look to find ways to win.

"All of us are really proud of the way we've played this series. I think the conversation we had was to always look to find ways to win. When it comes out, it feels nice," Kohli said after historic 5-0 series win over New Zealand on Sunday.