India U-19 team's ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture after beating Japan is winning hearts

Image Source : TWITTER India and Japan U-19 teams pose for the photograph after their group-stage encounter

India's under-19 cricket team made it two wins in a row in the ongoing World Cup in South Africa on Tuesday with their 10-wicket victory against debutant Japan at Bloemfontein. After the game, India's skipper Priyam Garg made a humble gesture towards the Japan team and called them up for a group photograph.

The Bharat Army's official Twitter handle shared the picture moments later with the caption,"SPIRIT OF THE GAME! #TeamIndia clicked with

@CricketJapan after the match in the #U19CWC today. What a beautiful scene!"

Opting to field first, the defending champions folded Japan for 41 runs inside 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi bagging four wickets. It was the joint second-lowest total by a team in the Under-19 World Cup and joint third lowest in the under-19 cricket history. India needed only 4.5 overs to complete the run chase with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra pulling off an unbeaten 29 and 13 respectively.

"Very happy with the performance. The spinners were good, but the lines and lengths could have been better from the pacers. There's no pressure as such. We want to do well, we take every game as it comes," said Garg.

In their opener on Sunday, India defeated Sri Lanka by 90 runs. They will play their final group game against New Zealand on Friday.