India to play day-night Test in Adelaide during Australia tour: Report

The India tour of Australia has touted as the most anticipated Test series in the post-COVID-19 cricket era. The two teams will square up against each other in four-match Test series, which is expectedly starting from the first week of December.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Team India will play a day-night Test in Adelaide during the Australia tour later this year. It will be India's first-ever day-night Test at overseas soil. The report further claims that the first match of the series will be played at Brisbane, while the last two will be hosted by Melbourne and Sydney.

During 2018-19 tour, India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide, citing lack of experience. (Also Read | Pink ball Test in series against India will be a great thing: Mitchell Starc)

Cricket Australia is expected to announce their tentative schedule of 2020-21 season in this week. There is still no confirmation regarding whether the crowd will be allowed in India's tour of Australia.

Earlier this year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also confirmed that India will play a day-night Test against Australia. (Also Read | Cricket Australia CEO optimistic about India touring Australia later this year)

"Yes, India will play a Day/Night Test in Australia. A formal announcement will be made soon," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told PTI.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also gave his thumps up to day-night Test during Australia tour, earlier this year in January. Kohli had said, "We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests."

Meanwhile, the Test season for Australia will start from one-match Test series against Afghanistan at WACA, Perth.

