India, South Africa aim to take unassailable lead in T20I series

After rain played spoilsport in the first T20I in Dharamsala, both India and South Africa have a chance to take an unassailable lead in the series in the second game at Mohali.

With the first match being washed out, both India and South Africa will hope that the rain gods stay away from Mohali when the two teams meet each at the IS Bindra Stadium for the second T20I on Wednesday.

The first match in Dharamsala had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains on Sunday evening, leaving fans all across the world disappointed.

As it is a three-match series, both teams would aim to put in their best effort in Mohali as they know that the winner would not lose the rubber. With the stakes so high, there is, therefore, not much scope for mistakes by either of the teams.

The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence following their superb show against the West Indies in their recent tour. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two teams.

On the other hand, Quinton de Kock will be hoping to lift the morale of the Proteas, which would be on the floor following their dismal performance in England in the World Cup.

The visitors have included quite a number of fresh faces in their squad in a bid to build a team for the World T20 next year and, thus, they certainly lack experience. Despite this, they are, however, expected to pose a greater challenge to India than the West Indies did last month.

It would be an excellent opportunity for South Africa to regain their lost confidence by overcoming a strong team like India in their backyard.

Unlike Dharamsala, the chances of rain interrupting play in Mohali are negligible, and a full game can be expected. The pitch is supposed to be batter friendly, although pacers might get some assistance considering that the match will be played under lights.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.