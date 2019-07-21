No MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah for ODIs, T20Is; Hardik Pandya rested for India's tour of West Indies

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the T20I, ODI and Test squads for India's tour of West Indies in the upcoming months of August and September.

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee focused on building a squad for the T20I World Cup, which will be led by Virat Kohli but had a notable absentee in Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took time off for personal reasons, but surprisingly all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tour.

Kohli, however, despite being talks of being unavailable for the limited-overs leg from August 3 to August 14, made himself available after the loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and will lead the side against the Windies in all three formats.

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey were included in the squad for the middle-order while Mayank Agarwal was replaced by Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI squad, who returned to the squad after recovering from an injury he picked up during the World Cup in England.

Other notable names who were drafted in are Krunal Pandya (T20I), Nadvdeep Saini (T20I, ODI), Manish Pandey (T20I, ODI), Washington Sundar (T20I), Rahul Chahar (T20I), Deepak Chahar (T20I).

The likes of Bumrah has been rested for the T20Is and ODIs after a heavy season of cricket which ended with the semi-final loss in England.

The Test squad, however, will be a full-strength side as it will begin the cycle of the Test championship. Mayank Agarwal makes his way and fit again Wriddhiman Saha returns to the squad along with Ravichandran Ashwin.

India will play two Tests Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua (August 22 to August 26) and Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (August 30 to September 3) respectively.

Prior to it, the Men In Blue will play 3 T20Is on August 3 (Florida), August 4 (Florida) and August 6 (Guyana). The 3 T20Is will be followed by equal number of ODIs on August 8 (Guyana), August 11 (Trinidad) and August 14 (Trinidad).

The team will fly off to the Caribbean on July 27 from Mumbai.

India squads:

India's T20I Squad for West Indies tour: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India’s ODI squad for West Indies Tour: India’s ODI squad for West Indies Tour: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India's Test Squad for West Indies Tour: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav