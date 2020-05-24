India must play leadership role in bilaterals, that's where your survival will be: CSA's acting CEO

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES While shortened tours with a reduction in numbers of Tests in bilateral contests might be a way forward owing to the financial pressure, Faul opined that Test series will depend on opponents.

Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive, Jacques Faul, on Sunday opined that India should play a role of a leader in reviving the sport following the global pandemic that has financially hurt most cricket boards across the globe while hinting that hosting series against the Men in Blue will be the method of survival in the post-COVID-19 world.

“The future programme's uncertain,” said Faul said in an interview with Telegraph Sport. “I think India must play a leadership role, a responsible leadership role in bilaterals - I mean that's the crux of it. And that's where your survival will be.”

While shortened tours with a reduction in numbers of Tests in bilateral contests might be a way forward given that touring teams will also have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, owing to the financial pressure, Faul opined that Test series might depend on opponents.

“It in my mind could be on an opponent to opponent basis,” said Faul.

Tests not involving any of Australia, England or India lead to a net loss of around $500,000. Moreover, a reduction in the number of Tests, which has been the case over the last couple of years, will help in adjusting more limited-overs games. Well, at least that is what Pakistan Cricket Board will be contemplating. (ALSO READ: Shorter tours, IPL at 3-4 venues: Kumble and co. contemplate options on cricket resumption)

"We're going to have to think differently, and act very, very differently,” said Wasim Khan, the chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board. “It might be that you look at lessening the number of Test matches within a series.

“Playing two-Test series, playing more white-ball cricket, may become the norm just simply because those are the areas where the most money can be made.”

International cricket is yet to resume with England and Sri Lanka eyeing a July return while Australia and New Zealand looking to host a Trans-Tasman series to reduce travel. But the decision on cricket going forward will be made in the next ICC chief executives’ committee meeting in early June.

