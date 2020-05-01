India's longest streak in ICC Test Rankings still well behind Australia, West Indies

Image Source : AP Team India

Team India were dethroned from the ICC Test rankings on Friday with Australia reclaiming the spot atop following ICC's annual update of their rankings. India slipped to the third spot in the rankings chart with their ratings as 114 while New Zealand took the second spot with ratings of 115.

India held the top spot since October 3, 2016, when they had displaced Pakistan from the top spot following a 178-run win against New Zealand in the second Test at home that had handed them a comfortable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India thereafter consolidated their position atop with an invincible home run in the 2016/17 season. However, following the update done by ICC on Friday, India's results in the 2016/17 season, where they had won 12 Tests and lost just one, were eliminated while also reducing the weightage of games played until May 2019.

And what worked in favour of Australia was that their defeat to South Africa and India in the 2016/17 season was eliminated.

New Zealand, meanwhile remained second in the rankings chart.

Following the update, India's phenomenal streak ended which the nation's highest-ever run, but not among the best overall.

India's 43-month-long streak at the top stands well behind the Australian that had dominated the world under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. From 1995 onwards, they held the spot for 44 months, before losing it for a brief period, but returned to the position atop two years later to script a record-breaking run of 95 months. And standing between the two Australian streaks is the great Windies side of the 80s.

Here's the longest streak as No. 1 Test team, in terms of months:

95 - Aus (Sep 2001 to Jul 2009)

89 - WI (Mar 1981 to Jul 1988)

60 - Aus (Jan 1959 to Dec 1963)

60 - Aus (Jan 1964 to Dec 1968)

44 - Aus (Dec 1995 to Jul 1999)

43 - INDIA (Oct 2016 to May 2020)

India, however, are the leaders in the World Test Championship points table although there is a huge doubt over the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The worst sufferers from the rankings update were South Africa who slipped to the sixth place after losing eight points. The Proteas had bagged three series victories in the period culled while losing nine matches since February 2019.

