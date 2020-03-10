Image Source : AP Live Streaming India Legends vs Sri Lanka legends: Watch T20 Road Safety World Series online on Voot

When is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match?

India will take on Sri Lanka in their second game of the Road Safety World Series 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday on the ocassion of Holi. The hosts won the first game by beating West Indies by 7 wickets with Virender Sehwag starring with the bat. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also started with a victory over Australia by 7 runs. You can find the full details on when and where to watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Live Streaming Cricket live on Colors Cineplex HD on TV, as well as JIO TV and Voot online.



India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match will be played on March 10 (Tuesday).

When will India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match start?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match being played?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match match?

You can watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on Jio TV, Voot App

Where can you watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match on Colors Cineplex and DD Sports in India

What are the squads for India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 3rd T20 Cricket Match?

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Sameer Dighe(w), Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sairaj Bahutule

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura