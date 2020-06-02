Mohammed Shami distributes food packets and masks on NH 24 in Uttar Pradesh, BCCI shares video

Image Source : TWITTER:@BCCI/VIDEOGRAB India Fights Corona: Mohammed Shami distributes food packets and mask in Uttar Pradesh

The fight against coronavirus is still on in India as the number of cases are increasing each passing day. Premium Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami came in front in the fight against the novel virus and distribute food packets and face masks in Uttar Pradesh.

The BCCI took to Twitter and share the video of Shami's noble work and revealed that he has set up foot distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur, UP.

"As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur. We are in this together," BCCI wrote.

During the lockdown period, Shami is training hard at his house as he shared a couple of videos on his social media platforms.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with India TV in a Live Instagram session, Shami came up with a savage reply when a fan asked him who between Kohli and Rohit is a better batsman.

Both the batters are stalwarts when it comes to limited-overs cricket with the two dominating the runs chart over the last few years while also being instrumental in India's success in the two formats. And Shami stressed on that very point when a fan asked to compare between the two during the live chat.

"Both have different batting numbers, have different batting styles, and both have a different approach towards the game. One is aggressive. The other is calm. If you even ask Virat, he will admit that he enjoys watching Rohit bat. And not just for Virat, that is the case for any other batsman in the world. But if you ask me, I wouldn't as they are at the top. I would only urge people to not ask such questions and try to create controversies," said Shami.

