India are in top-two teams in the world: Virat Kohli

Image Source : BCCI.TV File image of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's Team India have emerged as world dominators in Test cricket. For over five years under his captaincy, the team has blown away all oppositions at home. They even clinched their maiden Test series win in Australia earlier in January this year and are still the No.1 Test team in the world while also sitting atop comfortably in the ICC World Test Championship. And Kohli believes, India are one of the top-two teams across formats as well.

"If you look at teams across formats now, I would say we're in the top-two teams in the world," Kohli told India Today. "And we're very proud of that because we started off with a young bunch and transition is never easy but the guys have slowly understood the importance of belief and understanding their role in taking Indian cricket forward. So, insecurity about their own game has vanished. If you see we enjoy each other's success and company and everyone is just wanting to help one way or the other for the betterment of Indian cricket team and in return the betterment of Indian cricket as a whole."

India have been consistent across formats under Kohli. While they have managed to retain the No.1 Test ranking and the Test mace over the last two years, India have failed to show that dominance in any limited-overs tournament. In fact, Kohli has never lifted an ICC trophy although as a player, he has two to his name - 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, both under MS Dhoni.

India were favourites to lift the World Cup 2019, having headed to England as the strongest contender for the elusive trophy. But they were eliminated in the semifinal, after a defeat against New Zealand in Manchester.

The issue of Kohli still having not lifted an ICC trophy was also highlighted by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly upon his appointment in October. However, Kohli reckons the idea is "like an obsession" with Indian cricket fans and rates process over results and numbers.

"You could say winning an ICC tournament is like an obsession or like a wish that people have, which is a beautiful thing to wish for because it's seen at a global level and every cricketer would want to win that," he told the news channel. "But if you ask me, honestly I didn't ever think I would be part of the winning World Cup team in my first World Cup or two years down the line we will win the Champions Trophy as well. I never thought of these things but it happened. So, it was meant to happen for us.

"But, in hindsight, you can look at a lot of things. We obviously have the desire to win big tournaments and big series and we want to give our best effort possible. But, if you focus on things which are only based on success and numbers and results, you don't enjoy the process. We play well as a team because we enjoy the process."