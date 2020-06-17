Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India-China Face-off: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma pay rich tribute to martyred Indian soldiers

Team India captain Virat Kohli paid rich tribute to Indian soldiers, who were martyred in the Galwan Valley on Tuesday. On Monday night, a violent, unprecedented clash led to casualties on the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). While there is no official confirmation on how many PLA soldiers have died, the Indian Army has reported that at least 20 soldiers including a Colonel rank officer were martyred.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time."

Kohli's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma also grieved on the loss and wrote: "Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley."

Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also shared his feelings on the same and wrote: "A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! Flag of India #GalwanValley"

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also mourned the sacrifice of Indian soldiers and wrote: "Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the #GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein."

Reports have suggested that Indian Army intercepts have found out that at least 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed or are fatally injured in the clashes with the Indian Army.

