India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, thus, brining an end to a career that never took off despite incredible promise. Pathan, who last played an international game for India in 2012, announced that he will no longer play any form of cricket via a live session on Twitter.

The 35-year-old represented India in 29 Tests, taking 100 wickets and scoring 1105 runs. He also played 120 ODIs, picking up 173 wickets and scoring 1544 runs in the 50-over fromat. In the shortest format of the game, he represented India 24 times, picking up 28 wickets and scoring 172 runs.

Pathan won the inaugural World T20 with India in 2007.

