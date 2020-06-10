India agree to tour Sri Lanka for limited-overs series in August: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India

If reports are considered to be true then Indian cricket fans will have to wait for only two more months before they witness Virat Kohli-led team back in action as the Men in Blue might soon be seen in a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, most likely in August.

According to a report in 'The Island', BCCI has already given a nod to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for a tour, on Monday, given the Indian government gives clearance.

SLC will now write to the Sports Ministry asking for permission to host the bilateral series and once they receive a green signal, they will enter a negotiation with BCCI over the fixture.

India were earlier scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in June but with travel restrictions owing to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in India. SLC are looking forward to the series givenb that the contest will boost their revenues through television rights.

The report also said that SLC are not saying no to matches behind closed doors for the series and instead are looking at a specators although in fewer numbers and maintaining social distancing at the venue. "Ideally, we would want to fill up 30 to 40 percent of the venues. Spectators can maintain the one meter distance and watch games. However, the final call will be made by health officials. We will follow all their instructions," an official told The Island.

