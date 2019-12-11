Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs WI: Virat Kohli just six runs away from becoming first Indian to achieve the massive feat

Virat Kohli and records go hand-in-hand and the scenario is not going to change during the third T20I between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the series finale on Wednesday, Kohli has the opportunity to become the first Indian player to score 1000 T20I runs at the home soil. Kohli is just currently just six runs away from achieving the massive feat. Overall, he will become the third player in international cricket to do it.

Earlier, New Zealand explosive opener Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000) have achieved the feat. Kohli, who has scored 994 runs in 28 innings stands a chance to become the fastest to the mark as both the New Zealand batters had achieved the feat in their 31st innings.

Meanwhile, after scoring his highest T20I score in the first T20I- 94*, Kohli overtook his deputy Rohit to top the list of most run-getters in T20I cricket. Kohli (2,563) was 3 runs away from the record. Rohit Sharma (2562) was dismissed on 15 in the second T20I after a relatively slow start.

With the series tied at 1-1, both India and West Indies will aim to come out with the final punch and outclass each other when they battle it out in the third and final T20I set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After winning the first T20I by a comprehensive six-wicket margin, Team India came out with a dismal performance in all the three departments in the Thiruvananthapuram game, especially while bowling and fielding.

The Indian batters have performed reasonably well in the first two matches of the series. However, it's their fielding which has let the team down.

The players have been guilty of spilling catches on numerous occasions in both the matches, something which even skipper Virat Kohli is not happy with.