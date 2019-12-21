WATCH: Shivam Dube and Jason Holder engage in TT duel ahead of 3rd ODI

Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
Cuttack Published on: December 21, 2019 15:44 IST
Shivam Dube and Jason Holder engage in TT duel
Ahead of the final One-Day International (ODI) match of the three-game series, which is currently levelled at 1-1, both India and West Indies cricketers are gearing up for the crucial clash. Before the contest, India's Shivam Dube and Windies former skipper Jason Holder were seen battling it out in a table tennis game at the Barabati Stadium here on Saturday.

With the rubber currently tied, both the teams will leave no stone unturned to clinch the series and players from both the sides were seen relaxing ahead of the series decider.

India's young all-rounder Dube got involved in a table tennis game with Holder, a video of which the Windies Cricket Association shared on Instagram captioning: "Competing on and off the field! Man In Maroon Jasen Holder and Man In Blue Shivam Dube get some table tennis action in before the BIG ODI on Sunday!! #FridayFeeling #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame."

After losing the first ODI by eight wickets in Chennai, India came back strongly in the second ODI to register a victory by 107 runs in Visakhapatnam to level the rubber.

