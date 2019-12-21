IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma stands nine runs away from breaking Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record

Image Source : BCCI.TV File image of Rohit Sharma

After a record-breaking 159 in Visakhapatnam earlier this week against West Indies that helped India level the series in the second ODI, an in-form Rohit Sharma now stand on the verge of a world record as he gears up for the Men in Blue's final match in 2019. Team India will be taking in Kieron Pollard's men at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (December 22) in what will be the series decider. West Indies had defeated India in the opener of the three-game contest.

It has been a year to remember for Rohit which had witnessed him notching up a record-thumping six consecutive ODI centuries in World Cup 2019 en route to amassing 648 runs in the tournament. Rohit emulated his fiery form in Test cricket as well where he managed to end India's long-standing opening conundrum with stunning knocks against South Africa at home which included a double century as well. And finally, with the series decider against West Indies approaching, Rohit stands on the cusp of breaking a 22-year-old world record.

If Rohit can score nine more runs in Cuttack against the visitors, he will become the highest-scoring opening batsman in a single calendar year across formats. Presently on 2379 runs from 46 matches, Rohit stands nine runs away from breaking Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya's record tally of 2387 runs from 37 matches amassed in 1997. Earlier this week, en route to his 159 in the second ODI, Rohit had surpassed former cricketer Virender Sehwag (2355 runs from 33 games) to become the highest-scoring Indian opener in a calendar year.

Rohit's 2379 runs came at the average of 52.86 with 10 centuries (the most ever in a year) and nine half-centuries. 1427 runs were scored in 27 ODI matches in 2019 at 57.08 an average with seven centuries and five half-centuries. 556 runs were scored from the five Tests he played at home, at an average of 92.66 with three centuries. And the remaining 396 runs were scored in 14 T20Is he played this year, scoring at 28.28 with four fifties.