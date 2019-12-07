Amitabh Bachchan recreates famous 'Amar Akbar Anthony' dialogue to congratulate Virat Kohli, skipper reacts

Image Source : PTI/AP Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli

Social media went abuzz following Virat Kohli's astounding knock against West Indies on Friday evening in Hyderabad. The Indian skipper scored a personal best of 94* under the glimmering floodlights of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to help India successfully complete their highest ever run chase in T20I cricket. India won the opener of the three-game series against Kieron Pollard's men by six wickets to go 1-0 up. But it was veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan's tweet that stood out.

Amitabh recreated the famous dialogue from 'Amar Akbar Anthony' to congratulate Kohli for his powerful knock. And with that tweet, he attached the picture of Kohli where he is seen pulling off the notebook celebration after scoring a six against a yorker from Kesrick Williams in the 16th over of the run chase.

"T 3570 - यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ ... पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम ... अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!! देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !! ( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA )" - read the tweet. It translates to this, "Man how many times have I told you, do not tease Virat. But, you don't listen to me. Now he wrote a slip and gave it in their hand !!!! See see .. look at West Indies' face; he killed it, he killed it !!"

Kohli reacted to Amitabh's tweet on the following afternoon saying, "Haha love the dialogue Sir. You’re always an inspiration."

Kohli was adjudged as the Man of the Match for hie efforts.

India will play their second T20I against West Indies Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (December 8).