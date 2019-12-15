1st ODI: Virat Kohli furious after Ravindra Jadeja given run out in bizarre circumstances with no appeal

Image Source : HOTSTAR GRAB Ravindra Jadeja given run out in bizarre circumstances with no appeal

A bizarre scenario unfolded at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the first ODI match between India and West Indies that left even skipper Virat Kohli furious. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was signalled run out despite no appeal from West Indies side. In fact, the two umpires were unaware of the fact before they referred to the TV umpire at the urge of the Windies skipper Kieron Pollard after a replay on Jadeja's run out was shown on the giant screen.

It was the 47th over of the match where the fielder at midwicket had run in to effect a direct hit at the striker's end. There was no appeal from the West Indies side nor did the on-field umpires signal Jadeja out. However, suddenly there was a replay of the direct hit shown on the giant screen when West Indies players took notice of the fact that Jade[ja was inches outside the crease when the ball had rattled against the stumps.

Pollard immediately came up urging the umpire to take a look at the replay and refer to it to the third umpire. With much hesitation, the umpire signalled for a third-umpire referral and Jadeja was signalled out. This decision left Kohli furious as he even came down to the boundary ropes.

The decision was right of course, but was the process, right? West Indies did not appeal at the time of the direct hit. Hence the question - was it okay for a third-umpire referral after watching the replay on the giant screen?

Meanwhile, after Jadeja's dismissal for 21, India lost Shivam Dube for nine runs in the final over. India finished with 287 for eight in 50 overs, courtesy to that century stand between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant wherein both scored their respective fifties.