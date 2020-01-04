IND vs SL: With no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli stands on verge of reclaiming top spot in T20Is

Image Source : AP File image of Virat Kohli

With no Rohit Sharma around for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Indian skipper Virat Kohli stands a chance to reclaim the top spot in the T20I run-getters' list. India will be up against Sri Lanka in a three-game T20I series at home starting January 5 in Guwahati and Rohit has been rested for the series.

The Windies series, another three-game contest played at home in December, was supposed to settle the tie in 2019 itself. But both Kohli and Rohit wrapped up the year finishing as joint-toppers of the T20I run-getters' list with 2633 runs each. However, while Kohli managed the run tally in 75 matches at an average of 52.66, Rohit amassed the total in 104 games at an average of 32.10.

Hence, with Kohli standing just a run away from the world record, he not only stands a chance to move past Rohit, he will also get the opportunity to consolidate his spot atop.

Talking about the series, the Sri Lanka contest provides India with yet another opportunity to lock in on their final 15 for World T20 in Australia in October. Besides, Rohit, India will also no have the services of rested Mohammed Shami and injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur. However, the spotlight will be on fit-again Jasprit Bumrah who is raring to go in his first international game since September 2018 when he was sidelined owing to a back injury.